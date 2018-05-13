Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.3% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 423.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $67.71 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

