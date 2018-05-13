Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $5.10 Million Position in Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF (RORE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RORE) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,716 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 45.98% of Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF opened at $14.51 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $16.02.

