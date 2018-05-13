Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $10.19 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,279 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,466 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,045,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 213,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,451,000 after buying an additional 64,712 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,250 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America set a $180.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray set a $369.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $301.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.59 and a 52 week high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.72%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post -10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric Branderiz sold 401 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.50, for a total value of $141,753.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.50 per share, with a total value of $9,850,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,822. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.