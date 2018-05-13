STERIS (STE) Stake Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of STERIS worth $14,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,122.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 36,250.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $293,964.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,398.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $128,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,159 shares of company stock worth $8,467,974 in the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STE stock opened at $103.70 on Friday. STERIS has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $104.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.12.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. STERIS had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that STERIS will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Northcoast Research set a $102.00 price target on shares of STERIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The company's Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories.

