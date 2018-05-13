Stephens Inc. AR Invests $549,000 in Kimco Realty (KIM) Stock

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 85,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 827,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $51,680.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,134.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.31.

Shares of Kimco Realty opened at $14.43 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $304.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in 492 U.S. shopping centers comprising 83 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.