Splunk (SPLK) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $117.86

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $117.86 and last traded at $115.99, with a volume of 32685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.37.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Splunk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

Get Splunk alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -88.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The software company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.79 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David F. Conte sold 20,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $1,977,078.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,467,624.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 12,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.62, for a total value of $1,395,723.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,470,354.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,912 shares of company stock worth $16,716,531. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,776,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $765,092,000 after purchasing an additional 258,661 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,638,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $384,270,000 after purchasing an additional 263,130 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Splunk by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,005,140 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $197,286,000 after acquiring an additional 99,354 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Splunk by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,924,363 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $159,414,000 after acquiring an additional 106,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,564,140 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $129,573,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.