Sonoco (SON) Receives $55.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sonoco (NYSE:SON) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Vertical Research cut Sonoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, UBS began coverage on Sonoco in a report on Friday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

SON stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.78. The company had a trading volume of 553,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.12. Sonoco has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Sonoco (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Sonoco had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 3.79%. Sonoco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Sonoco will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Sonoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. Sonoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.78%.

In other news, SVP R. Howard Coker sold 4,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $248,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 13,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $713,372.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,684,482.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,632 shares of company stock worth $1,219,525 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Sonoco by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Sonoco by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonoco

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

