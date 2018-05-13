Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact SITO Mobile (SITO) Stock Price

News stories about SITO Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SITO Mobile earned a news impact score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 44.5469355320368 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of SITO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 237,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,707. SITO Mobile has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of -1.12.

SITO Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). SITO Mobile had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. analysts forecast that SITO Mobile will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SITO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SITO Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on SITO Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut SITO Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

About SITO Mobile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. operates a mobile location-based advertising platform in the United States and Canada. Its mobile location-based advertising platform allows to transform digital marketing by delivering targeted mobile advertising campaigns based on geo-location, in-store traffic, and customer response for brands, agencies, and retailers.

