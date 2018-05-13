Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact RigNet (RNET) Stock Price

Press coverage about RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RigNet earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.6958578620078 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNET. Wells Fargo began coverage on RigNet in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised RigNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised RigNet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. RigNet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of RNET traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. 58,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,244. RigNet has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $289.48 million, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.93.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). RigNet had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.00 million. equities research analysts expect that RigNet will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Louis Iv Davis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,809.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

