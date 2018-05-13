Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact First Financial Northwest (FFNW) Share Price

Media coverage about First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Financial Northwest earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 48.8683786521883 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

First Financial Northwest traded up $0.21, reaching $17.38, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 16,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,962. The company has a market capitalization of $184.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 24.45%. sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

