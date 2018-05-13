Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact City Office REIT (CIO) Stock Price

News coverage about City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. City Office REIT earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.8636712460785 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:CIO opened at $11.79 on Friday. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.99. City Office REIT had a net margin of 48.20% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $31.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.14 million. analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.91%.

City Office REIT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

In other City Office REIT news, Director Stephen B. Shraiberg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,075.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc(NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2017, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.2 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

