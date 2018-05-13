Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN) Share Price

News stories about Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Auburn National Bancorporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.9809062203974 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of AUBN stock remained flat at $$44.00 during trading hours on Friday. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316. The stock has a market cap of $161.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Auburn National Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 9.92%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

