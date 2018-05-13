Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Share Price

Headlines about Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Middlefield Banc earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.4545588011282 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

MBCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th.

Shares of Middlefield Banc traded down $0.85, hitting $51.90, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.19. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $54.90.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 8.18%. analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William A. Et Al Valerian sold 2,300 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $113,068.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth E. Jones sold 2,000 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $96,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,881 shares of company stock valued at $789,455 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

