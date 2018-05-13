Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ESSA Bancorp (ESSA) Share Price

Media stories about ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ESSA Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0420217195481 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.88 million, a P/E ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Olson sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $49,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allan A. Muto sold 11,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $171,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,267 shares of company stock worth $929,272. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.