Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Helios Advantage Income Fund (HAV) Stock Price

Media headlines about Helios Advantage Income Fund (NYSE:HAV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Helios Advantage Income Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 44.7096633574602 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

About Helios Advantage Income Fund

Helios Advantage Income Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks a high level of current income. The Fund seeks capital growth as a secondary investment objective. It invests a majority of its total assets in below-investment-grade debt securities.

