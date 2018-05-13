Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) Stock Price

News stories about Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enterprise Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.8408714708732 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp opened at $36.66 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $428.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.