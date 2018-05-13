Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Horizon Global (HZN) Share Price

News articles about Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Horizon Global earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.9552206863834 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Horizon Global alerts:

HZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Horizon Global in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Horizon Global in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Horizon Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.93.

Shares of HZN traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $5.47. 703,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,313. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $141.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.17). Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $216.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Horizon Global will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.