Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect First Community (FCCO) Stock Price

Media coverage about First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Community earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.068640094701 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have commented on FCCO shares. FIG Partners cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of First Community traded down $0.20, hitting $23.50, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 17,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.72. First Community has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $24.87.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million. First Community had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.06%. equities research analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

In related news, insider Michael C. Crapps sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $29,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Bogan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,262 shares of company stock worth $114,906 in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

