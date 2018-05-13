Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Share Price

News stories about Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rockwell Medical earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.3773012209394 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMTI. BidaskClub raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of RMTI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 370,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,800. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.18.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 61.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal and chronic kidney diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug includes Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.