Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact RealNetworks (RNWK) Stock Price

Media coverage about RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RealNetworks earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.7777846297416 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of RealNetworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of RNWK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 63,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,374. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $18.87 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker bought 35,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $104,940.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Glaser bought 9,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,327.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 157,225 shares of company stock worth $510,016 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

