Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect BSB Bancorp (BLMT) Stock Price

Press coverage about BSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLMT) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BSB Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the bank an impact score of 47.0778690779045 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

NASDAQ BLMT opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.33. BSB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $321.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.40.

BSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. BSB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised BSB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th.

In other news, insider Christopher Y. Downs sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $130,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Mahoney acquired 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $55,042.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,167 shares of company stock worth $244,400 and sold 15,900 shares worth $495,594. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BSB Bancorp

BSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Belmont Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to small businesses, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and other customers in the United States. Its deposit products include relationship checking accounts for consumers and businesses, passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, interest on lawyer trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and regular checking accounts.

