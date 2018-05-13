Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect FTD Companies (FTD) Stock Price

News articles about FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FTD Companies earned a coverage optimism score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2232764943706 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of FTD Companies traded down $0.43, hitting $4.77, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 487,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.28. FTD Companies has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. FTD Companies had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $278.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.88 million. analysts predict that FTD Companies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTD Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of FTD Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of FTD Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

FTD Companies Company Profile

FTD Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Consumer, Provide Commerce, Florist, and International. It provides floral arrangements and plants, gifts, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

