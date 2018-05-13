SolarEdge (SEDG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 price objective on SolarEdge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SolarEdge from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $70.00 price objective on SolarEdge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SolarEdge to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on SolarEdge to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get SolarEdge alerts:

In other SolarEdge news, VP Yoav Galin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,551,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guy Sella sold 216,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $9,132,471.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,985.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 709,025 shares of company stock worth $35,328,687 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge by 18.6% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in SolarEdge in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SolarEdge by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in SolarEdge by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.30. 1,171,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,176. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of -0.54. SolarEdge has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $65.45.

SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. SolarEdge had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $189.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.78 million. equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.