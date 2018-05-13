Sociedad Química y Minera (SQM) Stake Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera (NYSE:SQM) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,662 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera by 4,427.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera by 42,957.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM opened at $57.05 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Sociedad Química y Minera (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Sociedad Química y Minera had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $574.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.56 million. sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a $0.4197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.38. Sociedad Química y Minera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank raised Sociedad Química y Minera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Química y Minera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised Sociedad Química y Minera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Sociedad Química y Minera Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, such as potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, including vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

