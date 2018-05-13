SK Telecom (SKM) and Partner Communications (PTNR) Financial Contrast

SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM) and Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SK Telecom and Partner Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SK Telecom 1 3 2 0 2.17 Partner Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00

Partner Communications has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 288.35%. Given Partner Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Partner Communications is more favorable than SK Telecom.

Dividends

SK Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Partner Communications does not pay a dividend. SK Telecom pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SK Telecom and Partner Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SK Telecom 16.16% 20.30% 11.13% Partner Communications 2.70% 6.43% 1.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SK Telecom and Partner Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SK Telecom $15.77 billion 0.94 $2.34 billion $3.66 6.35 Partner Communications $943.00 million 0.73 $33.00 million N/A N/A

SK Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Partner Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of SK Telecom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Partner Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of SK Telecom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SK Telecom has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Partner Communications has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SK Telecom beats Partner Communications on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications services in South Korea. It offers wireless voice transmission services; cellular global roaming services; and interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks. The company also provides wireless data communication services that allow subscribers to text, graphic, audio, and video messages; and wireless Internet services. In addition, it offers broadband Internet access; video-on-demand and Internet protocol TV services; and fixed-line telephone services, such as local, domestic long distance, international long distance, and voice over Internet protocol services. Further, the company provides business communications services, including leased line solutions, Internet data center solutions, and network solution services; engages in marketplace and O2O commerce businesses; manufactures and sells projection display devices, high-end audio devices, and intelligent agent machines; and offers a portal service under Nate brand name. As of December 31, 2015, it had 28.6 million wireless subscribers. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei, AT&T, Nokia, Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies, and Samsung for the development and standardization of 5G. The company was formerly known as Korea Mobile Telecommunications Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SK Telecom Co., Ltd. in March 1997. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network. It also provides cellular content and value-added services, such as multimedia messaging, cyber protection, cloud backup, ringtone, music streaming, and various business services; and international roaming services, as well as sells and leases cellular handsets, and related cellular devices and accessories. In addition, the company offers Internet service provider (ISP) services comprising email accounts, Wi-Fi networking, anti-virus and anti-spam filtering, and infrastructure and ISP access services; network and data infrastructure services, information security and integration solutions, business information storage services, and data center and cloud services; international long distance services; fixed-line transmission and data capacity services; and voice over broadband telephony and primary rate interface services. Further, it provides television, high speed broadband fiber optic based network, and value added services; and sell and leases modems, domestic routers, servers, smartboxes, and related equipment, as well as tablets, laptops, landline phones, datacards, televisions, digital cameras, games consoles, audio accessories and related equipment, and integration projects. Additionally, the company offers office communication private branch exchange services to business customers. It offers its services and products through sales and service centers, and direct sales force, as well as through dealers and online. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

