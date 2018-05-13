SingularityNET (AGI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $100.24 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $100.24 million and approximately $258,251.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004372 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00023181 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000875 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00788349 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00055106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00151918 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00095101 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Lykke Exchange, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

