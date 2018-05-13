Shire (SHPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Shire from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Shire from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 target price on Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.64.

Shire opened at $166.45 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.14. Shire has a twelve month low of $123.73 and a twelve month high of $192.15. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.28. Shire had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Shire will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shire in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shire in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of Shire in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Shire by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Shire in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shire

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

