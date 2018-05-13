Shaker Financial Services LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in Brookfield Real Assets (RA)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE:RA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Brookfield Real Assets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RA. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 182,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 108,227 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 42,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets in the 4th quarter worth about $1,561,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 14,473 shares in the last quarter.

In other Brookfield Real Assets news, insider Brookfield Investment Manageme sold 10,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $225,396.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brookfield Real Assets opened at $22.72 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . Brookfield Real Assets has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $24.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%.

Brookfield Real Assets Profile

