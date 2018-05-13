Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 114,798 Shares of Alpine Global Dynamic (AGD)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Global Dynamic (NYSE:AGD) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,798 shares during the period. Alpine Global Dynamic comprises approximately 1.8% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 2.76% of Alpine Global Dynamic worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alpine Global Dynamic by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $10.82 on Friday. Alpine Global Dynamic has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%.

About Alpine Global Dynamic

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high current dividend income, more than 50% of which qualifies for the reduced Federal income tax rates created by the Jobs and Growth Tax Relief Reconciliation Act of 2003.

