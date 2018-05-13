SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 193.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,624 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 358,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after buying an additional 183,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 149,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 403,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $161.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

In other news, SVP Heidi L. Wagner sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $83,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Julie O’neill sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $194,723.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $119.66 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $149.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $930.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.50 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.