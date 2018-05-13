SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 19,440 Ishares Trust S & P Small Capital (IJT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ishares Trust S & P Small Capital (NASDAQ:IJT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Ishares Trust S & P Small Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Ishares Trust S & P Small Capital by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ishares Trust S & P Small Capital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ishares Trust S & P Small Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in Ishares Trust S & P Small Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ishares Trust S & P Small Capital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

Shares of Ishares Trust S & P Small Capital stock opened at $182.63 on Friday. Ishares Trust S & P Small Capital has a 12-month low of $149.00 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

