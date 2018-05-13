SFE Investment Counsel Trims Stake in CVS Health (CVS)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Needham & Company LLC set a $98.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup set a $77.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Vetr downgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.66 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $64.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.77 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,276,611.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $1,418,313.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

