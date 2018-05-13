Sequans Communications (SQNS) and InterMolecular (IMI) Head to Head Review

Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS) and InterMolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sequans Communications and InterMolecular’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications $48.26 million 2.84 -$26.16 million ($0.31) -5.52 InterMolecular $37.20 million 1.69 -$10.40 million N/A N/A

InterMolecular has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sequans Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sequans Communications and InterMolecular, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications 0 0 7 0 3.00 InterMolecular 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sequans Communications currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 119.30%. Given Sequans Communications’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than InterMolecular.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of InterMolecular shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of InterMolecular shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sequans Communications has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterMolecular has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sequans Communications and InterMolecular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications -62.26% -243.68% -40.63% InterMolecular -14.05% -14.29% -11.57%

Summary

InterMolecular beats Sequans Communications on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks. The company offers baseband solutions used to encode and decode data based on 4G protocols that serve as the wireless processing platform for a 4G device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; and system-on-chip solutions that integrate the baseband and RF transceiver functions. Its solutions serves as the wireless communications platform in various devices, including smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for computing and multimedia devices; and customer-premises equipment, such as fixed wireless broadband access modems, routers, and residential gateways. The company serves OEMs, ODMs, contract manufacturers, or system integrators, as well as distributors who provide customer communications, logistics, and support functions. It operates in the Asia-Pacific region, including Taiwan, China, South Korea, and Japan; India; Europe; the Middle East; and North and South America. Sequans Communications S.A. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About InterMolecular

Intermolecular, Inc. engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including semiconductor, glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

