Senomyx (SNMX) Position Raised by Quantum Capital Management

Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Senomyx (NASDAQ:SNMX) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,459 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management owned about 0.58% of Senomyx worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senomyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Senomyx by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 487,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 127,934 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Senomyx by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 362,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in Senomyx by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 737,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 404,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNMX stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.42. Senomyx has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.71.

Senomyx (NASDAQ:SNMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter. Senomyx had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 5.66%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Senomyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Senomyx Profile

Senomyx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes flavor ingredients and natural high intensity sweeteners primarily for the packaged food, beverage, and ingredient supply industries in the United States. The company develops and/or commercializes sweet, savory and salt flavor ingredients, bitter blockers and cooling agents.

