Selfkey Price Tops $0.0098 on Major Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Kucoin, OKEx and Tidex. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $18.81 million and $135,937.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004283 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00022545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000874 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00771270 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00053660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00154079 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00091024 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,912,808,301 tokens. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gatecoin, RightBTC, Tidex, OKEx and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

