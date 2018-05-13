Select Energy Services (WTTR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Shares of Select Energy Services opened at $16.89 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 21.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Select Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was up 276.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani purchased 29,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $407,611.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Alan Burnett purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Select Energy Services by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.