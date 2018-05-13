SecureCoin (SRC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,441.00

SecureCoin (CURRENCY:SRC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. SecureCoin has a total market cap of $270,457.00 and approximately $2,441.00 worth of SecureCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SecureCoin has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One SecureCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00097023 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001360 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded up 144.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About SecureCoin

SecureCoin (CRYPTO:SRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2013. SecureCoin’s total supply is 8,595,056 coins. SecureCoin’s official Twitter account is @securecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SecureCoin is securechain.info

SecureCoin Coin Trading

SecureCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecureCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecureCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SecureCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

