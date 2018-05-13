SeaSpine (SPNE) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) have trended positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SeaSpine earned a daily sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.6300965163627 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of SeaSpine traded up $0.55, reaching $12.54, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 42,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,323. The firm has a market cap of $173.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.31. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.75 million. equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine.

