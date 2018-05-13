Sealed Air (SEE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,950,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,213 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,498,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,490,000 after purchasing an additional 336,761 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,962,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,070 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 2,201,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,556,000 after purchasing an additional 108,267 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,115,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,273,000 after purchasing an additional 136,402 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Vertical Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America set a $59.00 price target on Sealed Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Sealed Air from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of Sealed Air opened at $44.37 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Sealed Air has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.85% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

