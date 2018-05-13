SeaChange International (SEAC) Stake Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 152.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of SeaChange International worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,841,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $3.14 on Friday. SeaChange International has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.83 million, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.62.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 16th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. SeaChange International had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.87 million. equities analysts predict that SeaChange International will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.17.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide.

