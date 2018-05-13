Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $127.97 Million Stake in Waste Management (WM)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management (NYSE:WM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,521,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,926 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Waste Management worth $127,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 16.2% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 10.7% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Management from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. UBS assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.89.

Shares of Waste Management opened at $82.97 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $89.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry H. Caldwell sold 10,844 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $910,896.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barry H. Caldwell sold 1,840 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $154,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,055 shares of company stock worth $10,057,579. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

