Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $996.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) will post sales of $996.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $986.00 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Sally Beauty posted sales of $998.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.93 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.82%. The business had revenue of $975.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

SBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of Sally Beauty traded up $0.10, reaching $15.45, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,527,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,396. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.62. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $292,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 267,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,170.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $47,784.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,802.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth $109,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 176.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

