Ruff Achieves Market Capitalization of $111.97 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Ruff token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and fex. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $111.97 million and $7.62 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ruff has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ruff alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004372 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00023181 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000875 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00788349 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00055106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00151918 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00095101 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,840,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 921,800,000 tokens. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, fex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.