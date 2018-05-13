Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Presidio (PSDO) to Sector Perform

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Presidio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Presidio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut shares of Presidio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo cut shares of Presidio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Get Presidio alerts:

Presidio stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. Presidio has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $19.74.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Presidio had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $665.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Presidio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Presidio by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,682,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,572 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Presidio by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,261,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,370,000 after acquiring an additional 534,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Presidio by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,770,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after acquiring an additional 554,091 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Presidio by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 112,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Presidio by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 469,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 45,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About Presidio

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.