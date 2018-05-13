Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for Synaptics (SYNA)

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Sunday. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We think Synaptics will have ASP increases for the LCD model with Chip on Film solution at Apple (AAPL: Buy) during the second half of the year, but we are unsure if most of the incremental ASP growth will pass through to the top- line. Revenue may see some growth at 2nd half of CY2018, along with slight gross margin improvement. The TDDI business, among the android market, faces some pricing pressure in the 2nd half of 2018. We con- tinue to maintain our neutral rating on the stock until we have a better idea about whether Apple will keep the LCD model for the 2nd half of 2019. We raise our price target from $36 to $48, based on FY2019 EPS of $4.73. Be- cause of the uncertainty on Apple’s panel strategy, we value the stock at 10x FY2019 PE.””

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SYNA. ValuEngine cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday. Cowen set a $60.00 price target on Synaptics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

Shares of Synaptics opened at $42.33 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $64.54.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $28,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $135,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $255,515 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,069,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,270,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 543,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 2,792.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 344,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,559,000 after purchasing an additional 269,298 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

