Roger M. Marino Sells 40,000 Shares of TechTarget (TTGT) Stock

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $906,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TechTarget opened at $23.50 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $23.96. The company has a market cap of $601.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.35.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital set a $23.00 price objective on TechTarget and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price objective on TechTarget and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

