Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in The Mosaic Company (MOS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of The Mosaic worth $15,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 407,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.63 per share, with a total value of $33,156.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $33,156. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Mosaic opened at $26.56 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of The Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.98.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

