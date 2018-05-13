Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (KRC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,115 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Kilroy Realty worth $14,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,931,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,756,000 after buying an additional 55,763 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 861,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,289,000 after buying an additional 100,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 762,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,929,000 after buying an additional 32,186 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Justin William Smart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total transaction of $441,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,908,624.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,983 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $74.58 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.70. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.54). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRC. TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

