Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Arista Networks (ANET)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Arista Networks worth $14,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 385.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 31.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,658,000 after purchasing an additional 55,263 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 196.7% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson set a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.01.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 433 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $106,245.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,243.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 800 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $198,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,666 shares of company stock worth $20,809,755 in the last 90 days. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $259.91 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $256.03 and a 12-month high of $260.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.11 million. equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

