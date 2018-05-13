RHFCoin (RHFC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

RHFCoin (CURRENCY:RHFC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 13th. One RHFCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. RHFCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of RHFCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RHFCoin has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004323 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00023091 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000867 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00780640 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00055809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00149690 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002009 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00020550 BTC.

RHFCoin Coin Profile

RHFCoin was first traded on June 7th, 2017. RHFCoin’s total supply is 190,008,300 coins. The official website for RHFCoin is rhfcoin.com . RHFCoin’s official Twitter account is @rhfcoin

Buying and Selling RHFCoin

RHFCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RHFCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RHFCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RHFCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

